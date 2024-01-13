Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,828 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,045. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

