Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,580 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,907,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,984,364. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

