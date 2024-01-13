Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,023 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. 4,422,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,917. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.