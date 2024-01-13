Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 1,772,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,186. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

