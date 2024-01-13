Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

