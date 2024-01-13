Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 233,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. 1,741,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,311. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.