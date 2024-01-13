Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $235.95. 932,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

