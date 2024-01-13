Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $68.83. 3,566,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,604. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

