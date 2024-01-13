Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 148,418 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,418 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after buying an additional 981,773 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.30. 2,754,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,028. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

