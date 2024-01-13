Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,445 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $96.22. 563,353 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.