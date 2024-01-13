Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82,153 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,153 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 188,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.90%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

