Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.80. The stock had a trading volume of 846,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,949. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $229.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

