Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMID opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.64%.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

