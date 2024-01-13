Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $254.73. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

