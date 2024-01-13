Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET
Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ANET traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $254.73. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.