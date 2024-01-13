Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $249.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $234.90 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

