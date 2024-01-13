Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.56

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 16499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

