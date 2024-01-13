ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

ASX opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

