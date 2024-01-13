Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

