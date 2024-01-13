ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.7 %

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 280,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.