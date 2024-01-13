ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 280,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.69.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
