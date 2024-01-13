Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires 283 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USTB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.62. 23,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,641. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

