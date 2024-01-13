Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys 30,074 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.50. 739,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,728. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

