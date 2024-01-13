Aspire Wealth Management Corp Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 312,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

