Aspire Wealth Management Corp Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. 1,085,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,632. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.