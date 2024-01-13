Aspire Wealth Management Corp Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. 1,085,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,632. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

