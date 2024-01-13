Aspire Wealth Management Corp Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 6.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,653. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

