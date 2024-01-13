Aspire Wealth Management Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VOE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 335,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.