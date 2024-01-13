Assetmark Inc. Acquires 9,312 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

