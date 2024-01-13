Assetmark Inc. Buys 12,330 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $344,272.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $344,272.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,021,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,199,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,355,967 shares of company stock valued at $186,341,686 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.