Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,249 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $1,201,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.