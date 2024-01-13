Assetmark Inc. Buys 37,464 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,517,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

