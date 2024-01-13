Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $856,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dover by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.90. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

