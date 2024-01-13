Assetmark Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

