Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

