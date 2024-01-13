Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $161.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

