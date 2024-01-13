Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,268 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,115.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

LOW opened at $218.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

