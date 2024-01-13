Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.30 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.55 and its 200 day moving average is $194.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

