AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. 3,465,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

