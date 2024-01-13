Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Astronics stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Astronics has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.58.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
