Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Astronics Price Performance

Astronics stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Astronics has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Astronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 36.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Astronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Astronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.