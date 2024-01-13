AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALOT. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.63.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

