Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 52.7% in December

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATLKY opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

