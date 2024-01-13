ATS (NYSE:ATS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 88,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 43,350 shares.The stock last traded at $41.70 and had previously closed at $41.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATS. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,356,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,867,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,525,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

