AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,762 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 32,658,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
