AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

