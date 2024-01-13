Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
