AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $182.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

