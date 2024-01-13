Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.11% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 310,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 84,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $59.97. 107,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,964. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

