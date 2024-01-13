Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Lifted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 5.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. 107,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

