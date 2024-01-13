Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVBH remained flat at $20.20 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

