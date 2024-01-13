Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AXTA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,644,000 after buying an additional 949,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after buying an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

