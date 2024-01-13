Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.91

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 1050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Babcock International Group Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.
Babcock International Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
