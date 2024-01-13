Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.98 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

